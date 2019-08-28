Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, this isn’t something you see every day.

Usually, Justin Verlander appears cool, calm and collected on the mound for the Houston Astros. Sure, every player gets frustrated on the mound every now and again. But that’s natural.

On Tuesday, however, Verlander lost his temper after home plate umpire after giving up a crucial double to Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Tommy Pham, directing his anger toward home plate umpire Pat Hoberg. That obviously didn’t sit well with Hoberg, who wasted no time tossing Verlander from the game.

And that set Verlander off, requiring bench coach Joe Espada to restain the 36-year-old righty as he chirped at Hoberg on his way off the field.

Take a look:

Fiesty.

By the way, the Astros destroyed the Rays 15-1.

