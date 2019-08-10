Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At the moment, Mike Trout is the runaway favorite to bring home the American League MVP award for the third time in his nine-year career.

The Los Angeles Angels center fielder is batting .299 with 38 home runs and 89 RBI’s thus far in 2019. But are a couple of Boston Red Sox sluggers keeping pace with Trout?

Well, not quite, but fans Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts certainly could make their arguments, anyway. Not to mention, J.D. Martinez’s recent streak might put his hat in the ring, as well.

For more on Trout, Devers and Bogaerts’ numbers, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.