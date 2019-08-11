Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season, Kemba Walker already has begun building chemistry with his Boston Celtics teammates.

Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are training with the U.S. men’s national basketball team in Las Vegas as they compete to make the final roster for the FIBA World Cup. Following an exhibition game Friday night, Walker had some nice things to say about his new teammates.

“Those are some good dudes right there,” Walker said. “I already had a chance to spend time with (Tatum). Me and Jaylen spent some time a few years ago in Africa, so we already knew each other a little bit, but they’re just easy guys to get a long with. I’m an easy guy to get a long with, so it’s been like we knew each other for a while at this point. But you know, we’re getting comfortable. I’m getting comfortable for the most part each and every day with those guys.”

We can only hope that this newfound chemistry between Walker, Brown, Tatum and Smart carries over into the start of the NBA season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images