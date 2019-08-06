Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics have a strong presence at USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp in Las Vegas, Nev., with Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown all participating in the pre-exhibition practices.

With more representatives than any other team, it’s a great chance to get a head start on some team chemistry, according to Smart.

All signs point to the four players enjoying their time with one another, and such was the case again on Tuesday when they posed for a photo.

Check it out:

Team USA will hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET. The scrimmage will be broadcast on NBA TV.

