Kemba Walker knows he’s in the midst of a special moment in his career without anyone telling him.

The Boston Celtics point guard reflected on his appointment as one of the U.S. men’s national basketball team’s captains Thursday, telling NBA TV he considers the role an “honor” and a “blessing.” Walker has been one of Team USA’s most vocal and energetic leaders since the squad assembled earlier this month, and head coach Gregg Popovich reportedly formalized that status by naming him one of the captains.

“It’s an honor, it’s a blessing, this something that I’ve been dreaming about since I was a young kid,” Walker said. “I’ve been watching the Olympics and USA Basketball for a long time, so for me to be named one of the captains and one of the leaders, I couldn’t ask for nothing more.”

"It's a blessing."@KembaWalker reflects on his journey from a kid growing up in the Bronx to captaining the #USABMNT at the @FIBAWC. pic.twitter.com/JlaXM2HULr — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 22, 2019

Marcus Smart also is among Team USA’s reported group of captains, meaning the Celtics will factor heavily into the United States’ success or failure at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, which will take place between Aug. 31 and Sept. 15 in China.

