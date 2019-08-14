Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker is a very well-liked player around the NBA, and it appears things are going well early on with a few of his new teammates.

Team USA features Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Walker, giving the Boston Celtics the most representatives of any team. Training camp has served as a great chance for the All-Star point guard to build some early team chemistry, and he says he’s enjoyed his time with the three young players.

“They’re just some really good young dudes and I just enjoy being around them,” Walker told NBA.com’s Sekou Smith. “And the age difference is really crazy to me. J.T. is like 21 and J.B. is 22 and Marcus is 25. And I’m 29 and feeling like, wow, this is cool. It sounds crazy. I remember when I was 21 in this league. I was a rookie and just trying to figure it all out. And these guys are young vets already. Like I said, it’s crazy.”

It is impressive to see how Tatum, Brown and Smart are viewed around the league, considering they’re all 25 or younger. We think it’s safe to say the three players handle themselves extremely well for their respective ages.

Walker averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 82 games with the Hornets last season.

