DeMarcus Cousins will have plenty of support from around the NBA during his latest, trying time.
The Los Angeles Lakers center suffered a torn ACL, The Athletic’s and Stadium’s Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing NBA sources. Cousins was working out in Las Vegas ahead of his debut campaign with the Lakers when he suffered the injury, which almost certainly will sideline him for most of the upcoming season.
Shortly after the news broke, Cousins started receiving an outpouring of support from current and former NBA players. Among his well-wishers are former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins and former point guard Isaiah Thomas, both of whom offered prayers for a safe and speedy recovery.
The injury is particularly tough for Cousins, as he has suffered a torn Achilles and torn quadriceps in the last 18 months. That’s probably why so many NBA players and fans are sparing thoughts for him, as he prepares to walk another long road to recovery.
