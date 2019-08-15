Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DeMarcus Cousins will have plenty of support from around the NBA during his latest, trying time.

The Los Angeles Lakers center suffered a torn ACL, The Athletic’s and Stadium’s Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing NBA sources. Cousins was working out in Las Vegas ahead of his debut campaign with the Lakers when he suffered the injury, which almost certainly will sideline him for most of the upcoming season.

DeMarcus Cousins — a four-time NBA All-Star — will undergo final tests that are expected to confirm the torn ACL diagnosis, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/L04AgnBG1d — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 15, 2019

Shortly after the news broke, Cousins started receiving an outpouring of support from current and former NBA players. Among his well-wishers are former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins and former point guard Isaiah Thomas, both of whom offered prayers for a safe and speedy recovery.

Wow! Praying for the Big Fella @boogiecousins! Get well my dude. I’m lost for words! Man can’t catch a break for nothing! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 15, 2019

Praying for my brother @boogiecousins 🙏🏾🏁 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 15, 2019

The injury is particularly tough for Cousins, as he has suffered a torn Achilles and torn quadriceps in the last 18 months. That’s probably why so many NBA players and fans are sparing thoughts for him, as he prepares to walk another long road to recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images