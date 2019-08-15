Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the depths of the offseason, it can be tough to come up with things to talk about.

In such cases, creating rankings and debating them is a decent way to keep entertained. Such was the case Wednesday night when retired NBA center Kendrick Perkins took to Twitter to rank his top five coaches in the NBA (not including San Antonio Spurs boss Gregg Popovich).

There was just one problem.

Here’s my Top 5 Coaches in the league not including Pop.

Doc

Brad Stevens

Terry Stotts

Mike Malone/ Quin Snyder

Nate McMillan

In any order!🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 14, 2019

Yep, that’s six coaches!

We have a couple of questions here. First of all, why are Mike Malone and Quin Synder paired together? Malone coaches the Denver Nuggets and Snyder is the coach of the Utah Jazz, they have no connection to one another. And if it’s in no particular order, then why list them both like it is one or the other, as if it were for a final spot?

Such musings were posed to Perkins, who was quick to defend himself.

Torn between the 2🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 14, 2019

He clearly saw responses like that many times, because he seemed to get testy after a while.

Duh I was torn between the 2 dummy — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 14, 2019

There also were lots of people clamoring for Rick Carlisle to be on the list as well, for what that’s worth.

Regardless, next season can’t come soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images