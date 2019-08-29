Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Golden State Warriors are on their way back to San Francisco, and apparently one Oakland team won’t be missing them much.

Athletics closer Liam Hendriks says the A’s aren’t super tight with the Warriors, and for good reason. The 30-year-old All-Star told The Athletic’s Ethan Strauss the feud has nothing to do with Golden State’s success.

“When the Warriors sucked and the A’s were good, the A’s would give them tickets,” Hendriks recently told Strauss. “When the Warriors became good they decided to cut all ties and become (expletive). So, no love lost for them leaving.”

Yikes.

Tell us how you really feel.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images