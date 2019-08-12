Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Darius Slay, it seems, might be converting to the Church of Brady.

The Detroit Lions’ All-Pro cornerback received an up-close look at Tom Brady last week when the Patriots quarterback and his team invaded Michigan for joint practices ahead of both teams’ preseason opener.

Brady didn’t play, and Slay saw just six snaps, but the practice battles Monday through Wednesday gave Slay a pretty good appreciation for Brady.

“(He’s) awesome. I love Brady. I love a challenge,” Slay told Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “I’m a big Peyton Manning fan, but the more I watch (Brady), the more impressed I get by him.”

That Brady is years older than all his peers and still is among the NFL’s best quarterbacks only impressed Slay more.

“(Expletive) 42 years old, throwing them thangs,” Slay marveled, per Meinke.

This isn’t the first time Slay has weighed in on the Brady-Manning debate. Prior to the Lions’ Week 3 matchup with the Patriots last season, Slay gave Brady his due but made it clear where he stood when it came to his fandom.

“Great quarterback, one of best to do ever do it, amazing, man,” Slay said of Brady. “I’m gonna be grateful just to say what’s up to him.”

But …

” … I’m picking Peyton, that’s my guy every day unless it’s 9 (Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford). I’m picking Peyton Manning every day. I’m just a Manning fan. It might be statistically (in Brady’s favor), but I just love Peyton.”

Regardless, it’s probably safe to say Brady is a fan of Slay’s skills. Detroit upended Brady and the Patriots in that 2018 matchup, and Slay got the best of Brady, picking off one of only two passes thrown his way in the Lions’ blowout.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images