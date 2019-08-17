Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a while since the Lions and the Texans have squared off against one another, but that’ll change come Saturday evening.

This weekend’s contest between Detroit and Houston will be played in the sweltering heat at NRG Stadium, with temperatures soaring into the 90s around kick-off. But that won’t be an issue for the team’s usual starters, who’ll likely remain on the bench for most of the game.

Here’s how to watch Lions-Texans online:

When: Saturday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images