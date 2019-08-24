Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool’s Premier League title credentials are set for their first major test of the season.

Liverpool will host Arsenal on Saturday at Anfield in a Premier League Round three game. Having won their opening games of the season, the teams are tied on points atop the Premier League standings with six, but the Reds hold a slight advantage on goal differential.

Recent history suggests Liverpool’s confidence should be high against Arsenal, given that the Reds haven’t lost to the Gunners in their last eight meetings and in all competitions and have lost only one home game in their last 42 outings at Anfield.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will miss the game due to a calf injury.

Arsenal will be keen to see whether playmaker Mesut Ozil will make his first appearance of the season.

NBC will broadcast Liverpool versus Arsenal in English, and Universo will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com