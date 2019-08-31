Liverpool Vs. Burnley: Reds Maintain Winning Start With Victory

Liverpool sealed a club record 13th consecutive league victory to extend their winning start to the season with a 3-0 success at Burnley on Saturday night.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected cross off Chris Wood gave the Reds the lead just after the half-hour before Sadio Mane doubled the advantage soon after, finishing smartly from Roberto Firmino’s through pass at Turf Moor.

Firmino got himself on the scoresheet with 10 minutes remaining to secure the outcome when he emphatically swept in from the edge of the area.

The result means Liverpool sign off for the international break at the top of the Premier League table with four wins from four, setting a new club landmark in the process – surpassing the 12-in-a-row sequence set by Kenny Dalglish’s team of 1990.