Liverpool must defeat one its domestic rivals in order to re-assert its authority over Europe.

Liverpool will face Chelsea on Wednesday in Istanbul in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup. The game represents the start of another season of continental competition in Europe, with the Reds, last season’s UEFA Champions League winner, taking on the Blues, who lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy in 2019. This is the first time two English teams will vie for the first European trophy of the season.

Liverpool previously won the Super Cup in 1977, 2001 and 2005. A fourth Super Cup would draw Liverpool equal to Real Madrid for third-most all time, just one behind AC Milan and FC Barcelona.

TNT will broadcast Liverpool versus Chelsea in English, and TUDN USA will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com