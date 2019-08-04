Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let the games begin!

Liverpool will face Manchester City on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in the 2019 Community Shield. This year’s edition of English soccer’s traditional curtain raisers pits Manchester City, winners of last season’s Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles, against Liverpool, which finished runner-up in the top flight but also won the UEFA Champions League.

No broadcasters will air Liverpool versus Manchester City in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Sunday, Aug. 4., at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com