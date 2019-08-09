Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At long last, Premier League action is set to resume.

Liverpool will host Norwich City on Friday at Anfield in the opening game of the 2019-20 Premier League season. The Reds fell agonizingly short of winning the Premier League last season, and their effort to de-throne Manchester City this term will begin with a contest against newly promoted Norwich City.

Liverpool enters the season riding a 40-game home unbeaten streak in the Premier League, and only the most bullish of Norwich City believers will expect that run to end Friday.

NBCSN will broadcast Liverpool versus Norwich City in English, and Universo will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Friday, Aug. 9 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com