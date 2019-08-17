Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool made it two wins from two in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

After the hosts had threatened throughout the first half, it was Sadio Mane who opened the scoring in additional time, bending a sublime effort into the top corner from just inside the box to give the Reds the lead.

The visitors furthered their advantage when Roberto Firmino got off the mark for 2019-20 by drilling in a second on 71 minutes; however, former Liverpool forward Danny Ings reduced the deficit when Adrian’s attempted pass ricocheted off him and into the back of the net.

Ings then missed a chance to draw the Saints level before the end in a tense finale, but Jürgen Klopp’s side held on to clinch the three points.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com