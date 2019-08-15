Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is one of three nominees for the 2018-19 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

The Netherlands captain was a formidable presence throughout the Reds’ run to UEFA Champions League glory last season.

Widely tipped to be in contention for numerous individual accolades in recognition of his form in 2018-19, Van Dijk has been confirmed on the shortlist for the UEFA prize alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The winner will be announced Aug. 29 at the group-stage draw for the 2019-20 Champions League.

Van Dijk is among the five Reds players shortlisted for UEFA’s positional awards, as well as Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com