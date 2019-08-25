Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt came through in the clutch once again.

The Boston Red Sox utility man was the hero Thursday afternoon when he hit a walk-off double to propel the squad over the Kansas City Royals during their resumed contest. The 31-year-old followed that up with a base hit and phenomenal defensive play in the Red Sox’s 11-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night, but didn’t stop there.

With the score knotted at four entering the ninth inning, Holt came through in the clutch once again and launched his third home run of the season to give the team the late and victory. After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke to the media about Holt’s performance. To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images