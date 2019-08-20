Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s probably going to be a long time before Boston Red Sox fans see Chris Sale pitch again.

Sale received a PRP injection after being diagnosed with elbow inflammation and will need four-to six-weeks of rest before throwing again. NESN’s Jerry Remy and Dave O’Brien noted that following rest, he will start an exercise program and begin throwing before he returns to Dr. Andrews for evaluation.

To hear more from the NESN duo, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images