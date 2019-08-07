Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Much of the hype surrounding Team USA camp ahead of the FIBA World Cup has been centered around “Team Shamrock,” coined by Marcus Smart to refer to himself and Boston Celtics teammates Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown teaming up in Las Vegas.

But Smart suffered a bit of setback, with news that a tight left calf reportedly will hold him out of practices indefinitely.

Smart provided an update on the injury and said he will be re-evaluated when the team heads to Los Angeles next week.

“Feeling good, just a little tightness in the calf, so we just taking some precautionary options and be reassessed in L.A.,” Smart told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg on Wednesday.

Smart noted that’s tough to not be practicing, but acknowledged he’s trying to be smarter about managing injuries.

“I’m going into my sixth year, right now for me, I’m trying to grow up as a player and you know, taking things lightly and taking those precautions,” Smart said. “Last year, or two or three years ago I probably still would have been out there trying to fight through it. It’s nothing serious so we just want to make sure it doesn’t turn into nothing serious. Just something got tight.

“The plan is to go with the team to L.A., and be with these guys, and they say get reassessed and go from there.”

Marcus Smart spoke with @ChrisForsberg_ about the decision to sit out of Team USA practice with left calf tightness pic.twitter.com/EsC34e1dpU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 7, 2019

It certainly seems like the mature move for Smart to sit out rather than risk prolonging what should be a minor injury, as the guard stated.

Smart averaged 8.9 points, four assists and 2.9 rebounds in 80 games last season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images