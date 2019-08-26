If Celtics fans had their choice, they’d likely choose Marcus Smart to serve as Boston’s team captain for the upcoming season, and rightfully so.
The 25-year-old was the Celtics “spiritually leader” during a roller coaster season last year, but now he’s leading a different locker room — one that doesn’t play at TD Garden. Smart was named one of four captains for the U.S. men’s national basketball team last week alongside newly-acquired Celtics point guard Kemba Walker.
Smart joined Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine on SiriusXM NBA Radio’s “The Starting Lineup” following Team USA’s latest win over Canada, and discussed a wide range of topics, one of which being his leadership.
“Being seen as a leader here (with Team USA) is big,” Smart said, as transcribed by Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith. “I think I’ve been a leader for a while, but this just keep growing my skills as a leader and gives me more confidence. It’s good for me.”
With Boston looking to mesh a new-look group in training camp, the Celtics certainly will look toward the Oklahoma State product to help accelerate that process.
Smart averaged 8.9 points, four assists and a career-high 1.8 steals over 80 games last season with the Celtics. The guard played just over 17 minutes in his second game back from injury Monday vs. Canada, going 0-for-1 from the floor with four rebounds and three steals.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images