Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If Celtics fans had their choice, they’d likely choose Marcus Smart to serve as Boston’s team captain for the upcoming season, and rightfully so.

The 25-year-old was the Celtics “spiritually leader” during a roller coaster season last year, but now he’s leading a different locker room — one that doesn’t play at TD Garden. Smart was named one of four captains for the U.S. men’s national basketball team last week alongside newly-acquired Celtics point guard Kemba Walker.

Smart joined Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine on SiriusXM NBA Radio’s “The Starting Lineup” following Team USA’s latest win over Canada, and discussed a wide range of topics, one of which being his leadership.

“Being seen as a leader here (with Team USA) is big,” Smart said, as transcribed by Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith. “I think I’ve been a leader for a while, but this just keep growing my skills as a leader and gives me more confidence. It’s good for me.”

With Boston looking to mesh a new-look group in training camp, the Celtics certainly will look toward the Oklahoma State product to help accelerate that process.

Smart averaged 8.9 points, four assists and a career-high 1.8 steals over 80 games last season with the Celtics. The guard played just over 17 minutes in his second game back from injury Monday vs. Canada, going 0-for-1 from the floor with four rebounds and three steals.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images