The Marlins did a lot of swinging and missing over the weekend, particularly on social media.
It all started Saturday, when the Marlins tweeted a Statcast video of Brian Anderson’s outfield assist from Saturday’s game at Tropicana Field. A rather innocuous back-and-forth ensued.
But things went to another level Sunday, when the Rays trolled the Marlins after completing the series sweep. The Marlins’ social media team then elected to invoke Steve Irwin, the legendary animal enthusiast who died in 2006 from cardiac arrest after a stingray attack. It … didn’t go over well.
Take a look:
Now, check out some of the reaction:
Rather than delete the tweet, the Marlins issued an apology in a reply.
Now, let’s all move on and watch a video of Irwin talking about snakes:
R.I.P.
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images