Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marlins did a lot of swinging and missing over the weekend, particularly on social media.

It all started Saturday, when the Marlins tweeted a Statcast video of Brian Anderson’s outfield assist from Saturday’s game at Tropicana Field. A rather innocuous back-and-forth ensued.

But things went to another level Sunday, when the Rays trolled the Marlins after completing the series sweep. The Marlins’ social media team then elected to invoke Steve Irwin, the legendary animal enthusiast who died in 2006 from cardiac arrest after a stingray attack. It … didn’t go over well.

Take a look:

yOU'RE LITERALLY THE ANIMAL THAT KILLED STEVE IRWIN LOG OFF — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 4, 2019

Now, check out some of the reaction:

This is in bad taste and should be deleted. — Billy Chapel (@Baseball1727) August 4, 2019

I just forwarded this to Bindi Irwin. She's getting married this weekend. It'll be hilarious to have her wake up and see Derek Jeter's baseball team making light of her father's death Maybe send this to Jose Fernandez' mother, so that we can all share a laugh about water dangers — HittsraysCow (@hittsrays) August 4, 2019

This is really really low. Not a fan of either team. But despicable to bring up Steve Irwin. @mlb should discipline the Marlins twitter bully and relieve them from their duties. — Luke Mott (@Mott447) August 4, 2019

This is not a good tweet, guys. Put yourself in his kids’ shoes, and imagine them reading this. — Chris Guzman (@christopherguz) August 5, 2019

How 2006 of you. I'm sure that the #Irwin family would appreciate your sense of humor…… — Big Rig 🤘🏻🍻🤓 (@bigrig98rock) August 4, 2019

Rather than delete the tweet, the Marlins issued an apology in a reply.

Hi, guys. Like everyone who grew up watching him, we miss Steve. We’re so sorry to have made light of his passing. — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 5, 2019

Now, let’s all move on and watch a video of Irwin talking about snakes:

R.I.P.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images