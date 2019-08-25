Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If anyone in the football world is going to tell you like it is, it’s Martellus Bennett.

The former NFL tight is unapologetically outspoken, and he routinely offers refreshingly candid remarks on polarizing topics ranging anywhere from football to politics to the arts.

As such, it wasn’t very surprising to see Bennett offer his take on Andrew Luck’s retirement. While the 29-year-old elected to walk away from the game for the betterment of his wellbeing, Luck’s decision unsurprisingly didn’t come without some unfavorable reception. Bennett on Sunday delivered a clear-cut message to people who aren’t in support of Luck calling it a career.

(Warning: The fifth tweet in Bennett’s thread contains an expletive)

Excited for Andrew Luck. The next phase is going to be an amazing one for him. Super intelligent and fun guy. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 25, 2019

I’m not surprised people booed Andrew Luck. I always say that fans don’t see football players as humans. Most people take a week off with a common cold lol. They wanna boo this dude for making a decision for his life that truly has no personal effect on the fans as individuals. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 25, 2019

He’s a human. Not a jersey number built to entertain you. He’s earned his right to move on from the game whenever he wants to. And for guys to say he had so much football left you have no idea what an individual has left. He gave it what he had, had no more to give. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 25, 2019

He’s made one of the biggest comebacks to play the game he loved you have no idea what that took. The stress, doubt, pain etc that he endured to get thru that. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 25, 2019

Football doesn’t care about players. Players are starting to realize that more and more. The game gets what it needs from you then moves on. Now that players are getting what they need from the game and moving on it’s fucking up the ecosystem — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 25, 2019

These are fathers, husbands, sons etc. they have more to think about than what fans want for them. Because once you’re out of the game you don’t have the fans just your loved ones. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 25, 2019

At some point you gotta start thinking about being a fully functioning human for your family. They deserve a dad who hasn’t lost his mind to concussions. Our wives deserve not having to be our nurse for the rest of our lives. They deserve a fully functioning human in their lives — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 25, 2019

Fans don’t have to deal with the broken human beings that exit the game. Emotionally, physically, spiritually. They’ll be spectators once again who can’t believe what has happened to their once beloved gladiator. Tweeting and posting memes about their pain and struggle — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 25, 2019

Empathy. Not sympathy. No ones asking you to be sympathetic just for you to be more empathetic. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 25, 2019

Other thing people forget is that 6 years in NFL is equivalent to 15 years of playing. These dudes have been going thru this for a really long time. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 25, 2019

Anyways I digress. Have a wonderful morning. Last Sunday without football. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 25, 2019

Well said, Marty.

Several active NFL players on Twitter were quick to defend Luck’s decision, including a few New England Patriots who slammed Indianapolis Colts fans for booing Luck shortly before he made his official announcement.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images