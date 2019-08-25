If anyone in the football world is going to tell you like it is, it’s Martellus Bennett.
The former NFL tight is unapologetically outspoken, and he routinely offers refreshingly candid remarks on polarizing topics ranging anywhere from football to politics to the arts.
As such, it wasn’t very surprising to see Bennett offer his take on Andrew Luck’s retirement. While the 29-year-old elected to walk away from the game for the betterment of his wellbeing, Luck’s decision unsurprisingly didn’t come without some unfavorable reception. Bennett on Sunday delivered a clear-cut message to people who aren’t in support of Luck calling it a career.
(Warning: The fifth tweet in Bennett’s thread contains an expletive)
Well said, Marty.
Several active NFL players on Twitter were quick to defend Luck’s decision, including a few New England Patriots who slammed Indianapolis Colts fans for booing Luck shortly before he made his official announcement.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images