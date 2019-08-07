Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Calvin Kattar will get his wish to fight at TD Garden again.

Dana White told ESPN on Tuesday that “The Boston Finisher” will fight elite Russian prospect Zabit Magomedsharipov in a key featherweight showdown at UFC Fight Night Boston in October.

No. 11-ranked Kattar is 4-1 in the UFC since debuting in the promotion back in 2017. Kattar expressed interest in fighting in his home state after he recently knocked out Ricardo Lamas at UFC 238 in Chicago.

He’ll have his work cut out for him against No. 5-ranked Magomedsharipov, who is undefeated in the UFC with a 5-0 record.

The two fighters share contrasting styles. Kattar is a stand-up striker with nine career knockouts, while Magomedsharipov is a master grappler with three of his five UFC wins coming via submission.

Magomedsharipov has a history of fighting against opponents from Massachusetts. He defeated Kyle Bochniak at UFC 223 in one of the most entertaining fights of 2018.

Dominick Reyes and Chris Weidman will also co-headline the Boston event with Kattar and Magomedsharipov in a high-profile light heavyweight tilt.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images