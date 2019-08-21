Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2018-19 Boston Bruins may never truly get over their Game 7 Stanley Cup Final loss to the St. Louis Blues.

One player, though, is looking past the heartbreaking defeat and focusing on the upcoming season. Matt Grzelcyk joined WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe” on Tuesday morning as part of the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon to discuss the injury he sustained in Game 2 and his condition heading into training camp.

“I feel really good,” Grzelcyk said, as transcribed by WEEI.. “I took some time off just making sure my head was okay obviously after the finals. So it’s obviously really kind of tough getting going again the first few weeks, but I’ve been in the gym for quite a while now and back on the ice, so I’m starting to feel like myself and starting to get a little anxious for camp.”

There wasn’t much of a concern injury-wise for the Boston blue liner heading into the upcoming season, but it’s certainly encouraging to hear he has no residual effects.

Grzelcyk will play a key role for Boston during its upcoming campaign after tallying 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) through 66 regular-season games while adding eight points (four goals, four assists) through 20 postseason appearances.

