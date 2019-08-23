Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

R.I.P “Tom Terrific™,” we hardly knew thee.

Tom Brady reportedly was denied his trademark request on the nickname “Tom Terrific,” on Thursday by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office, which cited a false connection with Hall of Fame New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver, according Josh Gerben on Twitter.

“Registration is refused because the applied-for mark consists of or includes matter which may falsely suggest a connection with Tom Seaver,” the document stated. “Although Tom Seaver is not connected with the goods provided by the applicant under the applied-for mark, Tom Seaver is so well-known that consumers would presume a connection.”

Naturally, Mets fans were pretty happy when the decision came out, and the Mets themselves did a little celebrating on Twitter.

That’s terrific! — New York Mets (@Mets) August 23, 2019

While Brady has been called the moniker in the past, it certainly more closely is associated with the Mets hurler, and Brady had to clear the air a bit in June when news of the trademark request broke.

Brady could appeal the decision, but for everyone’s sake, let’s hope he sits this one out.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images