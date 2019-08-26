Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox failed to sweep the San Diego Padres Sunday, but they did receive a few injury updates from manager Alex Cora.

Infielder Michael Chavis has been on the injured list since Aug. 12 with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, but the 24-year-old is amid a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket. After going 3-for-4 with two doubles Saturday, Chavis went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts while playing first base on Sunday. He’s now 3-for-10 in three games, but Cora says he’s getting his timing back.

“Physically okay,” Cora said, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “He bounced back well from back-to-back games. … “He’s getting timing back. He’s bouncing back so that’s the good thing.”

While Chavis bounces back, left fielder Andrew Benintendi continues to be evaluated after leaving Saturday’s win with tightness in his left side. Cora said Sunday the 25-year-old will receive treatment before they determine his status for Tuesday’s series opener with the Colorado Rockies.

“He’s doing OK,” Cora said. “He feels better. We’ll stay away from him today, he’ll probably get some treatment tomorrow and we’ll know more on Tuesday.”

Boston’s quick two-game set with the Rockies is set to begin Tuesday night at 8:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images