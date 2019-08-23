Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis is one step closer toward making his return to the Boston Red Sox’s lineup.

Chavis is slated to begin his rehab assignment Friday night with Triple-A Pawtucket vs. Buffalo. The rookie infielder was placed on the injured list on Aug. 12 with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder.

Alex Cora announced last week that Chavis was making strides towards a return and “was feeling better,” while taking swings off the tee and in the batting cages.

After a scorching start, Chavis has cooled later in the season, going just 5-for-32 in August before hitting the shelf with just one home run, despite having a decent July where he hit .271. Chavis is batting .254 with 18 homers and 58 RBI in 95 games this season. Marco Hernandez, Brock Holt and Chris Owings have handled second base duties with Chavis out.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images