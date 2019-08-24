Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MLB Players’ Weekend is an opportunity for players to display some flare on the field, even if everyone isn’t exactly thrilled about the uniforms.

We’ve seen some incredibly creative cleats throughout the weekend.

But there is one set of cleats we won’t get to see on the field.

With Michael Chavis currently on rehab assignment in Triple-A Pawtucket, the injured Boston Red Sox infielder won’t get the opportunity to show off some sweet cleats he had designed with his Ice Horse moniker in mind.

The spikes also brought a Game of Thrones twist.

Check them out:

Unfortunately I won’t get the chance to wear these for players weekend, but I felt they should still be appreciated and shown off🤷🏼‍♂️ thrilled with how they came out and the details are incredible! ❄️🐴 pic.twitter.com/SRbCC3fFzU — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) August 24, 2019

This Players’ Weekend ended up being quite the nightmare for the Sox rookie. First, he was not able to put “Ice Horse” on the back of his jersey because he did not get the nickname until after he submitted “Chief.” Next, the slugger was forced to miss the weekend all together because of a sprain in his left shoulder.

Hopefully we get to see these sweet spikes next season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images