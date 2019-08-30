A new season brings hope in East Lansing that a new look can revitalize the Michigan State football program.
The No. 18 Spartans open their 2019 season Friday night at home against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, and it will be the first time Sparty’s new-look offense is on display.
It all starts with quarterback Brian Lewerke, a potential draft prospect, who had a miserable 2018 season when he threw more interceptions than touchdowns. With Brad Salem now calling the shots as offensive coordinator, offensive improvement will be imperative to success for MSU in the Big 10.
Here’s how to watch Friday night’s Michigan State-Tulsa game.
When: Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.
TV: FS1
Live stream: FuboTV | FOX Sports Live
