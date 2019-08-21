Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baker Mayfield didn’t exactly make himself a ton of friends in New York on Tuesday.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was quoted in a story with GQ saying “I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones. … Blows my mind.”

Mayfield pulled back from those comments a bit to pour gas on the fire that started on social media as his comments hit the internet, saying he was quoted out of context.

.@bakermayfield took to Instagram moments ago to explain his interview taking shots at #Giants rookie Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/kOrvD0ZBcm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 20, 2019

But that did not stop Mayfield from earning the wrath of Mike Francesa.

For those unfamiliar, Francesa is a former WFAN legend, who still works for the station and broadcasts on his own app, has an uncanny ability to fire off a take that is brutally wrong later on.

This time, Francesa ceded that Mayfield was “not a bad quarterback,” but went on to say that “he doesn’t have a brain in his head.”

Here’s the full quote from Francesa:

“As far as Mayfield, hey, why would you be worried about anything Mayfield says? The guy doesn’t have a brain in his head,” the host said. “He never has. Listen to him, you hear some of the things he says? Not a bad quarterback, not a bad player, but when you listen to him talk you’d rather just say ‘Hey, you know what, don’t talk, just go play,’ because he doesn’t have a brain in his head. He never has.”

(You can watch the clip here)

If you read this Tom Brady take Francesa made earlier this year, however, you might say the same thing about him.

