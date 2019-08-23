Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers really isn’t that hard of a name to pronounce, but don’t tell that to Mike Francesa.

The WFAN host, who also broadcasts on his own app, got to talking about D.J. LeMahieu’s impressive season for the New York Yankees on Wednesday. At one point, Francesa began talking about how LeMahieu’s season is getting blown out of the water by the Boston Red Sox third baseman’s (a take that very much could be argued), and over the course of 13 seconds, he twice pronounces “Devers” incorrectly.

It appears Francesa is under the impression that it is pronounced “Dee-vers,” not “Deh-vers.”

You can listen to him stumble through it here.

Yikes.

Bad as that might be, good thing Al Albuquerque isn’t in the big leagues anymore, otherwise we’d have to listen to Francesa try to get through that again.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images