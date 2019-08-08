Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you’re superstitious, you should probably stop reading. This one might have jinx written all over it.

Mike Trout has made eight consecutive All-Star games, won two MVP’s, six Silver Sluggers and a Rookie of the Year award. The 28-year-old is a career .308 hitter and has racked up 38 homers in 381 at-bats this season.

But amid all of the dominance, he’s still missing one thing.

Trout has homered in every American League stadium except for Fenway Park.

In 19 career games in Boston, Trout is hitting .350 with 28 hits, 11 RBI and 14 runs. So yes, the Red Sox still don’t like facing the center fielder, but we’re sure he’d like to go yard at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark at least once.

Trout has zero home runs at only six other stadiums, and he’s played just five or less games at each of those venues.

He’ll have a chance to change the narrative Thursday when the Angels open up a four-game series against the Red Sox in Boston. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 7:10 p.m. ET

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images