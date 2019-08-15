Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The benefits of joint practices aren’t lost on Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans on Wednesday welcomed the New England Patriots to Nashville for the first of two joint practices before the teams’ preseason clash Saturday night at Nissan Stadium. The second-year head coach, per The Boston Globe, spent the bulk of Wednesday’s session watching his defense battle Tom Brady and Co., as he wanted to see how his team fared going up against the well-oiled machine that is the Patriots offense.

That wasn’t the only reason for Vrabel’s positioning, though.

“Plus that gives me the chance to stand there behind Tom and chirp in his ear a little bit,” Vrabel said, per The Globe.

Vrabel didn’t wait for Brady to go under center before letting his teammate hear it. The ex-Patriots linebacker was on Brady’s case for nonchalantly making his way to the practice fields, to which the veteran signal-caller clapped back with a colorful response.

Just like old times.

