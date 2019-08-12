Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The San Francisco Giants are hanging in the National League playoff race, sitting just four games out of the second wild card spot entering Sunday.

Much of that is thanks to 28-year-old rookie Mike Yastrzemski, who has provided a nice spark to the Giants offense since his call-up back in May. He did so again on Sunday night by mashing his 12th homer of the season.

That 12th bomb holds a little more significance than the first 11, though. His grandfather, Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski, hit 11 during his rookie campaign, meaning the legacy surpassed the legend on Sunday night.

Check out his 12th blast:

Entering Sunday, Yastrzemski was hitting .263 in 224 at-bats.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images