If there’s one thing Enes Kanter can work on, it’s his defense.
Even Miss California is poking fun at the Boston Celtics center for his lack of defensive skill.
Kanter is in Irvine, Calif., where he held one of his free youth basketball clinics Sunday afternoon. He also got to play a little 1-on-1 with Kelley Johnson, who currently holds the title of Miss California. But he probably wasn’t prepared for the dig she was about to make on Twitter.
Take a look:
But don’t worry. Kanter was a good sport about it.
That’s what we like to see.
Let’s hope that same sportsmanship will make its way on the Celtics’ court. (We’re already pretty convinced it will, though.)
Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images