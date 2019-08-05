Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If there’s one thing Enes Kanter can work on, it’s his defense.

Even Miss California is poking fun at the Boston Celtics center for his lack of defensive skill.

Kanter is in Irvine, Calif., where he held one of his free youth basketball clinics Sunday afternoon. He also got to play a little 1-on-1 with Kelley Johnson, who currently holds the title of Miss California. But he probably wasn’t prepared for the dig she was about to make on Twitter.

Take a look:

Miss California talking 💩 Troll Game 🔥😂 https://t.co/rBpJ30GR1p — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) August 4, 2019

But don’t worry. Kanter was a good sport about it.

Huge thanks to Miss California 👑

for her support @RealNurseKelley #EnesKanterFoundation basketball camp. 🏀🌹 pic.twitter.com/mXzE6RXlM8 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) August 5, 2019

That’s what we like to see.

Let’s hope that same sportsmanship will make its way on the Celtics’ court. (We’re already pretty convinced it will, though.)

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images