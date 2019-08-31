Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rosters will expand on Sunday, and it appears the Boston Red Sox might be looking to add a little bit of depth on the mound.

According to The Boston Herald and The Boston Globe, the Sox on Friday had veteran starter Jhoulys Chacin in for a bullpen session, which was viewed by manager Alex Cora and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, among others. Chacin has had a pretty bad 2019, and was released by the Milwaukee Brewers last week.

Theoretically, the 31-year-old could be signed to a minor league deal Saturday and be added to the big league roster as part of the expansion Sunday. If he’s signed Saturday, he would be eligible for the postseason.

Chacin is 3-10 this season with a 5.79 ERA, but that’s on the heels of a 15-8, 3.50 ERA campaign in 2018.

There’s plenty of logic in bringing him in. With Chris Sale out, the Red Sox are in desperate need of starting pitching depth, as they currently are leaning on Rick Porcello, Eduardo Rodriguez, Brian Johnson and Nathan Eovaldi, with David Price set to return Sunday.

Sox manager Alex Cora was mum on Chacin’s bullpen session when asked about it by reporters in Anaheim.

“Usual, same stuff — slider, sinker, veteran guy, see where it takes us,” Cora said.

The Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night at 9:07 p.m. ET in the middle contest of their three-game set.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images