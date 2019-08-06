Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Molly Qerim Rose just couldn’t take any more of Max Kellerman.

This was evident Tuesday when she walked off the set of ESPN’s “First Take” after Kellerman questioned Kobe Bryant’s place on NBA.com’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s by declaring the Los Angeles Lakers legend belongs on the “All-NBA Worst Team,” if anything.

To be fair, Kellerman called out Bryant’s performance from the 2010-11 season onward — not the 18-time All-Star’s prime — and the former Lakers superstar certainly regressed toward the end of his career as injuries and Father Time caught up to him. Kellerman took things to another level with his “All-NBA Worst Team” stance, though, and Qerim Rose made her dissatisfaction clear.

Of course, Qerim Rose was just joking and quickly returned. But the debate rages on: Should Bryant have been included on NBA.com’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s, taking into account his diminished production and the time he missed during his final days in Purple and Gold? Bryant did the bulk of his damage in the late 1990s and early- to mid-2000s.

Bryant landed on the Third Team alongside Dwyane Wade, Paul George, LaMarcus Aldridge and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

