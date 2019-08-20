Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Professional sports often revolve around impending contract situations, and Mookie Betts’ current scenario is no different.

The reigning American League MVP can become a free agent after the 2020 season, so that’s naturally become the headline story surrounding Betts. But the right-fielder has consistently pushed away discussion of the topic, as he looks to remain focused on his performance more than anything else.

The 26-year-old joined WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” Tuesday during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon and briefly spoke about his future in Boston, as well as his love for the city.

“That is for the front office and those guys to decide,” Betts said, as transcribed by WEEI. “Right now, I have one more year here. I am going to enjoy it the same way I have enjoyed my past years here. That is something I don’t even focus on. I just know right now I am still a Red Sox. I am happy with it.”

Some fans have pushed the idea that Betts doesn’t enjoy playing and living in Boston, and that’s why he’s pushed off the conversation. But the four-time All-Star shot down this notion, calling Boston his “second home.”

“No matter what I say, people are going to have their opinions and there is nothing I can do about that. I have made it known this is my second home. I have been here, this is all I have known. I’ve loved it here. I love the fans, everybody — my teammates, front office, everybody here. That doesn’t change the business of baseball and what value is there.

“I don’t want to go down that path, but for people who say I don’t enjoy it here, I love it here. I come here in the winter time just to hang out with friends and whatnot. My family loves coming up here and going to do things. It’s not that I don’t like Boston at all.”

But the bottom line returned to Betts’ focus on the field, which remains his top concern.

“I am just worried about right now,” he added. “That is the last thing I am thinking about. When the media asks me, I am just like, ‘You know Scott Boras? Call him up.’ He’s the guy that is going to help me with that decision. I let him worry about that stuff.”

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images