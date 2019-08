Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We all know that Mookie Betts plays with style, but it turns out he rides in style as well.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder pulled into Fenway Park with a sweet new whip ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

Betts rolled down Van Ness Street in a retro light blue Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Check it out:

Underrated part of this clip is Jackie Bradley Jr. cruising in on a scooter.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images