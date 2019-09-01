Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts played hero for Boston in Friday’s 15-inning marathon over the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

The Red Sox outfielder homered in the first and 15th inning to help secure the 7-6 win that went into the early-morning hours of Saturday for those of us on the east coast.

But when he’s not helping his team to victory or cracking dad jokes, he’s etching himself into some pretty cool history.

According to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, Betts is “the first (and only other) player to homer in the 1st inning and again in the 15th inning or later since Vern Stephens.” Stephens did so back in 1951.

Mookie Betts was the first (and only other) player to homer in the 1st inning and again in the 15th inning or later since Vern Stephens on 5-31-51. Looked it up, Sox and Yankees played a DH that day at Fenway. 15 innings and 9. Yogi Berra and Les Moss, caught both games. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 31, 2019

Pretty cool.

Betts has launched 23 home runs so far this season with 69 RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images