The Boston Red Sox have a chance to sweep the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday and will look to Nathan Eovaldi to give the team a solid start.
This will be Eovaldi’s first start since April 17, although the righty has made 11 appearances out of Boston’s bullpen this season. Eovaldi, who is 1-0 with a 5.77 ERA in four starts this season, will take on an 0-1 Ty Blach in the series finale.
First pitch from Fenway Park is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.
For more on Sunday’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images