Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound Friday night looking to extend the Boston Red Sox’s winning streak to three games.

The squad will continue its West Coast swing after winning two of three against the San Diego Padres, and a two-game series sweep of the Colorado Rockies. Eovaldi will toe the rubber at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday night when the Sox begin a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 29-year-old is coming off of a no decision against the Padres in which he threw three innings and gave up two earned runs.

