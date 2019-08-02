Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will be among the teams spending their Christmas Day on the hardwood in 2019.

Portions of the NBA schedule were leaked Friday, and it appears the Celtics will be in Toronto on the holiday taking on the defending champion Raptors, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Here are the matchups that have been reported.

Sources: Christmas Day games set for 2019-2020 NBA season include —

Clippers-Lakers at Staples Center

New Orleans at Denver

Boston at Toronto — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Christmas Day, league sources tell ESPN. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 2, 2019

Another Christmas showcase game: The Rockets will play the Warriors in San Francisco, sources told ESPN. https://t.co/CkP0jT29DK — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 2, 2019

Yeah, there’s going to be some good games.

The Celtics own a 14-18 franchise record on Christmas, with their most recent appearance coming last season, when they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime.

Though the Celtics feature a new look, they still are expected to be among the better teams in the Eastern Conference, making their placement on one of the biggest days of the regular season an understandable one.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images