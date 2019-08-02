The Boston Celtics will be among the teams spending their Christmas Day on the hardwood in 2019.
Portions of the NBA schedule were leaked Friday, and it appears the Celtics will be in Toronto on the holiday taking on the defending champion Raptors, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Here are the matchups that have been reported.
Yeah, there’s going to be some good games.
The Celtics own a 14-18 franchise record on Christmas, with their most recent appearance coming last season, when they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime.
Though the Celtics feature a new look, they still are expected to be among the better teams in the Eastern Conference, making their placement on one of the biggest days of the regular season an understandable one.
