Carmelo Anthony remains without a job, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t being courted.

Well, courted by a few players, that is.

Since getting kicked aside by the Houston Rockets shortly into last season, Anthony has yet to land with another team. Plenty of folks have clamored for the 10-time All-Star to get a shot somewhere, even though his best basketball is well behind him.

So, how about the Brooklyn Nets? According to The Athletic’s Frank Isola, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are “pushing” the team to sign Anthony.

Wrote Isola: “The Brooklyn Nets remain interested in potentially signing Anthony, who recently trained with a group of their players in Los Angeles, including Kyrie Irving. In fact, one source told The Athletic that Irving and Kevin Durant, who both joined the Nets in July, are ‘pushing’ the club to sign Anthony.”

You can see the logic here, as the Nets are looking to take a big step forward, but will be doing it without Durant next season as he works his way back from injury. The Eastern Conference really isn’t that deep, so this is the perfect time to strike for Brooklyn, and though a 35-year-old Anthony probably isn’t going to take the Nets to the next level, he likely won’t hurt them.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images