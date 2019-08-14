Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carmelo Anthony’s career in the NBA doesn’t appear to be over just yet.

The 10-time All-Star, who was waived by the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 1 and has been a free agent since, might just be on the verge of a comeback.

The 35-year-old reportedly has been “participating in informal team workouts and scrimmages” with members of the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles, according SNY’s Ian Begley and Anthony Puccio.

“It is unknown if the Nets are one of the teams that Anthony and his representatives have talked to about a potential signing,” the report states. “The club’s interest level in signing Anthony to a contract is also unknown.”

Brooklyn would have to waive a player to make room for Anthony on its 15-man roster.

Anthony played 10 games with the Houston Rockets last season before he was traded to Chicago, and then waived before suiting up in a game.

The Nets, of course, have undergone a total overhaul, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant — who is not expected to play this season after rupturing his Achilles in the NBA Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images