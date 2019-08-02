Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here’s a date Kyrie Irving’s critics can circle on their calendars.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard will lead his new team into TD Garden on Nov. 27 to face the Boston Celtics for the first time since his departure from the team, The Athletic’s and Stadium’s Shams Charania reported Friday, citing NBA sources.

Sources: Notable superstar return games on 2019-20 NBA schedule: Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard at Toronto: Dec. 11

Lakers‘ Anthony Davis at New Orleans: Nov. 27

Nets‘ Kyrie Irving at Boston: Nov. 27

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook at Oklahoma City: Jan. 9. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2019

Irving left the Celtics for the Nets last month in free agency after ending his two-year tenure in Boston on a sour note.

The 2018-19 Celtics were expected to contend for an NBA championship but they underachieved in the regular season before exiting the NBA playoffs in just the second round.

Ripping Irving has been a cottage industry in this part of the world for most of 2019. Celtics fans will have a chance to tell him how they feel collectively in just four-plus months.

