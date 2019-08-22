Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBA fans won’t nosh on Kevin Garnett’s slices of basketball entertainment in 2019-20.

The former Boston Celtics center’s segment on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” broadcasts won’t return next season, The Big Lead’s Ryan Glasspiegel reported Wednesday, citing multiple sources. The reported decision comes amid a larger shakeup at Turner Sports, and doesn’t signal the end of Garnett’s working relationship with the broadcaster.

“From what we’ve heard, this was not an acrimonious exit, and there could be ways that Garnett and TNT could collaborate on content down the line,” Glasspiegel wrote. “Whether or not that winds up happening is to be determined at this point. Garnett had been contributing to TNT since 2016, and he has a number of other business interests.”

“Area 21” was popular with fans, following its 2016-17 debut. The show offered unique takes on NBA news, games and rumors from the perspective of high-profile players’ and entertainers, and the reunion of the 2008 NBA Finals-winning Celtics team Garnett hosted last year was particularly popular in this part of the world.

While Garnett’s broadcasting future remains unclear, viewers should remember “Area 21’s” two-plus year run fondly.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images