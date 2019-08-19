Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Lakers suddenly have a hole in their frontcourt after DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn ACL, but it appears they’re interested in the services of an old friend.

It was reported Sunday morning that Los Angeles was expected to ask permission to speak with Dwight Howard, and now that request has been granted.

The Memphis Grizzlies have granted permission for Howard to speak with possible suitors, including the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. However, a team source tells her that their “interest is more due diligence” following Cousins’ ACL injury.

Regarding the Lakers and Dwight Howard, a team source says their interest is more “due diligence “ after the Boogie injury. Memphis has granted permission for Dwight and his camp to speak to teams, one of which is the Lakers. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) August 18, 2019

Howard was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Grizzlies in exchange for C.J. Miles on July 6. The big man averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in nine games last season.

The 33-year-old played for the Lakers during the 2012-13 season, posting 17.1 points and 12.4 rebounds in 76 games.

